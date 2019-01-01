Welcome to The Kief Collection, the home of the Original Handmade Grinder Puck! Based in beautiful Denver, Colorado, TKC strives to help solve the problems of the cannabis smoker while putting a creative twist in the prepping and smoking process. From custom designs to new and innovative smoking accessories, The Kief Collection will provide you with quality handmade and original products! Christian Trout My name is Christian Trout and I am the Founder of The Kief Collection and Creator of the Grinder Puck. It's always been a passion of mine to create something for the cannabis community and when I finally got the opportunity I took it!