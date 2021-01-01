About this product
The Mist portable vape pen can be your own little pocket rocket – a compact e-liquid and oil vaporizer that still fits into the palm of your hand!
Why choose Mist?
The pocket Venus of vaporizers (discrete and always handy)
Easily handles both e-liquids and oils
Preheat function for immediate use
Takes other 510-thread pre-filled tanks
No clogging or leaking
Fitted with an adjustable voltage battery that allows you to switch between 2.4v, 2.8v, and 3.2v, depending on the viscosity of oil and the type of coil that you’re using.
FULL SPECIFICATIONS:
Portable vape pen design
5 ml glass/ceramic wickless tank
Preheat function that softens your oils
Adjustable voltage for different viscosities
Compatible with most 510 thread tanks
LED indicator
USB charging port
500 mAh battery capacity
An optimized circuit board (built-in safeguards like automatic cut-off and shutdown)
