The Mist portable vape pen can be your own little pocket rocket – a compact e-liquid and oil vaporizer that still fits into the palm of your hand!



Why choose Mist?



The pocket Venus of vaporizers (discrete and always handy)

Easily handles both e-liquids and oils

Preheat function for immediate use

Takes other 510-thread pre-filled tanks

No clogging or leaking



Fitted with an adjustable voltage battery that allows you to switch between 2.4v, 2.8v, and 3.2v, depending on the viscosity of oil and the type of coil that you’re using.



FULL SPECIFICATIONS:



Portable vape pen design

5 ml glass/ceramic wickless tank

Preheat function that softens your oils

Adjustable voltage for different viscosities

Compatible with most 510 thread tanks

LED indicator

USB charging port

500 mAh battery capacity

An optimized circuit board (built-in safeguards like automatic cut-off and shutdown)