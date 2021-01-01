About this product
Don’t overcook your delicate oils. Included: Slim – variable voltage battery with 3 heat settings plus warming feature Fits all 510 thread cartridges Micro USB charging.
2 Click PreHeat Setting(2.0v) – Great for thick oils
3 Click Variable Voltage(2.4v, 2.8v, 3.2v)
Temp Control 350mAh Battery w/ Preheat
LED Lighting
5 Click On/Off – Safety Feature
Universal USB Charging
Compatible with oils and e-liquids
Included Glass/Wickless Cartridge
Glass/Metal Construction
Low resistance: 1.8 ohms
Compatible with all 510 thread batteries
Wickless / Ceramic Rod
1.1mm holes(Perfect for thicker oils)
NO GLUES
