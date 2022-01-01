About this product
Meet TruVa Mini 2.0, your new best friend! It helps you get the most out of your product while delivering the perfect flavor every time. Easy to use… easy to clean… and quick to impress!
With TruVa Mini 2.0, you get:
The complete terpene profile of your product – no muted or burned flavors EVER
Uninterrupted vaping experience – holds a charge throughout the day
Delivers a nice, clean rip with every inhale
Easy to load, unload, and clean (packing & cleaning tools included)
Adjustable temperature range for different vaping styles (350°F – 430°F)
FREE two-piece grinder (valued $25)
70+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Massive rips, zero combustion, precise temperature settings. Truva Mini is the only vape I need!” Arturo Lopez, Los Angeles
With TruVa Mini 2.0, you get:
The complete terpene profile of your product – no muted or burned flavors EVER
Uninterrupted vaping experience – holds a charge throughout the day
Delivers a nice, clean rip with every inhale
Easy to load, unload, and clean (packing & cleaning tools included)
Adjustable temperature range for different vaping styles (350°F – 430°F)
FREE two-piece grinder (valued $25)
70+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Massive rips, zero combustion, precise temperature settings. Truva Mini is the only vape I need!” Arturo Lopez, Los Angeles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.