About this product
A daytime favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains. Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
Has been said to help: Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety*
MIX & MATCH STRAINS
1/8 - $40
1/4 - $70
1/2 - $125
1oz - $225
PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40
UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Has been said to help: Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety*
MIX & MATCH STRAINS
1/8 - $40
1/4 - $70
1/2 - $125
1oz - $225
PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40
UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Locals Laboratory
Established in 2018, bringing you only the freshest Industrial Hemp buds. Straight from the farm. We are plant-based, no oils. Specializing in the flower at its purest form. It’s organic! Containing premium high levels of CBD and low (legal) levels of THC (.3%). U.S. Farm Bill compliant. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. We are NOT doctors. We CANNOT treat or cure you. But if you like it and it makes you feel good of course we’ll take some credit!
@thelocalslab on Instagram
No Oils.
@thelocalslab on Instagram
No Oils.