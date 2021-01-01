About this product

A daytime favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains. Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.

Has been said to help: Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety*



MIX & MATCH STRAINS

1/8 - $40

1/4 - $70

1/2 - $125

1oz - $225

PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40



UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.