Sure to be an everyday favorite. Suver Haze has medium-sized, dense, forest green buds with aroma reminiscent of ripe tropical fruit. Suver Haze has tropical fruits with a citrus piney lingering notes. Creates a super calming effect on the body. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.

Has been said to help: Anti-Cancer, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety*



MIX & MATCH STRAINS

1/8 - $40

1/4 - $70

1/2 - $125

1oz - $225

PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40



UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.