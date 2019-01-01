The Maui Wowie proudly presents the bootube – an unbreakable peace pipe made from certified organic black bamboo, sustainably grown & handmade on Maui. As the global community has become more aware of our impact on the planet, we have a calling to return to harmony with Nature. This is the “green” or “sustainable” way of life that is at the forefront of emerging new markets. Burn Green Our attitude towards Earth is a reflection of how we live our lives and the conscious cannabis community is inspiring positive social change. As a cultural and lifestyle leader, our community works together to bring "green" product awareness to the cannabis industry and promote it as an inherent part of our unique culture. As an answer to the need many of us have for more conscious products, we are proud to offer the original bamboo bong.