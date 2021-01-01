About this product

The Natural Connection is built to serve those who may be lacking in "Outdoor Experience". You will talk directly with your guide about your personal fitness level, what you would like to see while hiking, and any outdoor experience you may have. Based on your answers, your guide will create a unique adventure tailored to your specifics. With backpacks, water bottles, a healthy trail snack and transportation provided, all you need to do dress for the day and meet your guide at your front door.



Before your hike, you'll get to stop in at a few local dispensaries to see how they operate and see what products are available. Guests may make purchases if they are 19 years of age or older, and posses government approved ID. Some shops may require a short form to be completed.



Afterwards, the group will enjoy a short hike and a guided meditation in a beautiful local park. There are many trails to choose from around Victoria & Sooke so the group will decide based on our location and overall fitness level.