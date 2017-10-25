Originals Family Farm Cultivation’s Gelato is the purest and most potent cut you can find in California. Bred from a hardy Sunset Sherbet cross, Gelato is famous for its potentially blissful highs and heavily sedative effects. You can find this strain in our premium indoor eighths, 1-gram pre-rolls, and a 3 pack of 1-gram pre-rolls. Our Gelato reeks of creamy vanilla with a sharp and spicy bite at the end. A THC powerhouse, this strain is a favorite among creatives that claim it may provide a strong cerebral buzz. For medical users, Gelato might be ideal for combating insomnia, fatigue, and chronic pain.

