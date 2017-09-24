Originals Family Farm Cultivation’s take on the legendary Jack Herrer strain does not disappoint. This livewire sativa strain comes from crossing a Hazy hybrid with Northern Lights and Shiva Skunk. Find this strain available in our premium indoor eighths. Jack Herrer may fuel creativity and clear your mind to allow for an energetic high that lifts your spirits. Our Jack Herrer comes across as piney, fruity, and earthy with a floral citrus twist that will delight any fans of the genetics.

