King Louie is one of the most iconic OG Kush varieties, and the cut from Originals Family Farm Cultivation may be the strongest. By crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential, you end up with a piney and gassy indica strain dripping in trichomes. This strain is available in our premium indoor eighths, and 1 gram smalls. King Louie has a very crisp, outdoorsy nose that makes your nostrils flair. With an eruption of earthy spice on the tail-end of the smoke, King Louie might provide palpable relaxation. Those suffering from pain, insomnia, or stress may benefit from smoking this loud strain.

read more