Originals’ Oakstradam OG strain is a celebrity cut of OG Kush that comes from the Bay Area. Its origins are said to be the result of crossing a NorCal strain with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. This strain is available from Originals in our premium indoor eighths and small buds. Known for its loud peppery, sweet, and musky flavors, Oakstradam OG is a heavy indica that looks like a classic OG taken to the extreme. The nugs are sticky, dense, and incredibly loud. A few puffs might promote heavy stress relief and a sinful euphoria.

read more