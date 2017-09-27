Originals OG is the result of Originals Family Farm Cultivation’s collective century of growing experience. This strain is available in our premium indoor eighths, and one-gram pre-roll singles. You’ll first notice an incredibly sweet lemon nose that is followed by a blast of woody, earthy pine. Spicier on the smoke, Originals OG is a delight for any daily smoker. Highly potent, and covered in trichomes, this consistently powerful hybrid might provide supreme relaxation and turn any frown upside down.

