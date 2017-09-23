Skywalker from Originals Family Farm Cultivation is a force to be reckoned with. An evenly balanced hybrid, this strain comes from crossing Blueberry and Mazar-I-Sharif, which both are famous in their own rights. Find this strain available in our premium indoor eighths, small buds, and half ounces. Reeking of blueberries and earthy spice, Skywalker has a pungent aroma that entices you in. One hit might provide a mellow body high and uplifting mental clarity. This is a strain you can smoke throughout the day that may benefit those with ADHD, migraines, and PMS.

read more