16.5" Straight Tube Water Pipe w/ Freezable Coil
About this product
This magnificent water pipe stands at 16.5 inches tall. This water pipe features a tree perc, freezable coil, and has an 18.8mm female joint. This style is a build your own water pipe, so you can customize your water pipe however you like at any given time.
Includes:
-1pc Glass Bowl
-1pc Diffused Downstem
