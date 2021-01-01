About this product

This pipe is made out of pure amethyst and is crafted by an experienced crystal craftsman. These beautiful pipes are great for people who love nature and to explore. Imagine using this pipe while your sitting next to a waterfall enjoying the scenery. Being present- taking in everything around you. The sounds of the forest, the running water of the stream, birds chirping about, and you are there. You are completely present and one with yourself.



The purple amethyst is known for it's calming and soothing capabilities. It relieves anxiety and hyperactivity. This is a great pipe for people who deal with a lot of stress.



GIFTS:

This beautiful pipe also comes with a pouch to carry the pipe around in.