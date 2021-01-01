About this product

The Theseus chubbler (spoon bubbler combo) is the ideal solution for those looking for the perfect glass companion. For the adventurer, the Theseus bubbler is made to be portable like a spoon, but with a complex internal system of chambers that not only filters the vapor and smoke, but is also spill-proof.



To use this spoon bubbler, simply fill up the internal chamber with water by pouring through the mouthpiece, just enough so it percolates. To clean and empty, it's as easy as blowing air through the mouthpiece out, forcing the water out the choke.