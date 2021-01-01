About this product

These pipes are made out of pure sandstone and are hand-crafted by an experienced crystal craftsman. This beautiful pipe appears to look like a clear starry night sky. Blue sandstone is not just loved for its beautiful appearance, but also for the its healing properties. Blue sandstone healing properties help reduce stomach tension and benefits arthritic conditions.



Also, blue sandstone is thought to be a very lucky stone and is a recommended stone for people seeking professions in the entertainment industry; blue sandstone will help you gain recognition.



BONUS GIFT:

This beautiful pipe also comes with a pouch to carry the pipe around in.