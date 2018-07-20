About this product
Infused with cannabis derived limonene and caryophyllene dominant terpenes, Hawaiian produces a heavy gas profile.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
About this strain
Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.
Hawaiian effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.