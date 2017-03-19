About this product
Infused with cannabis derived myrcene and limonene dominant terpenes, Pink Lemonade produces a profile as sweet as the name would suggest.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.