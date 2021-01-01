Loading…
Logo for the brand The Pat Pen

The Pat Pen

Triple Strength Painstick

About this product

Honestly Herbals Triple Strength THC Painstick is made with 100% natural ingredients making it exceptionally rich in vitamins and omega acids that are great for your skin. It is 3 times as concentrated as the original painstick. This product is non-psychoactive, The CO2 cannabis oil in this stick makes for a powerful pain reliever. It comes in a deodorant-style container, making it easy to open and apply.
