Honestly Herbals Triple Strength THC Painstick is made with 100% natural ingredients making it exceptionally rich in vitamins and omega acids that are great for your skin. It is 3 times as concentrated as the original painstick. This product is non-psychoactive, The CO2 cannabis oil in this stick makes for a powerful pain reliever. It comes in a deodorant-style container, making it easy to open and apply.