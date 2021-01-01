About this product

The Polar Pipe uses a patented heat exchange process via copper coils sealed into ice and water. Smoke is super-cooled and condensed instantly as it flows through the copper producing huge, effortless hits, with no water vapor. It works much like an air conditioner turns hot air cold, except of course in this case hot, harsh smoke is super-cooled. Since smoke and water don't mix there is never any nasty water vapor.