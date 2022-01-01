About this product
People have enjoyed our signature wood pulp pre-rolled cones so much that we're now selling them by themselves!
Did you know you can enroll in auto shipment of cones? Check out our 100 pack to learn more and sign-up for this convenient service that delivers cones to you at a 20% discount.
Did you know you can enroll in auto shipment of cones? Check out our 100 pack to learn more and sign-up for this convenient service that delivers cones to you at a 20% discount.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The REVOLVER
The REVOLVER is a revolutionary all-in-one device that allows you to grind product and fill up to 5 pre-rolled cones. Included with the device are twenty (20) Signature Pre-Rolled Cones, a box of matches and a signature JTube.