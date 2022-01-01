About this product
Take The REVOLVER with you wherever you go with this custom carrying case. The case is an EPA molded exterior with zipper closure on the outside. The inside features 2 pockets to hold your accessories.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The REVOLVER
The REVOLVER is a revolutionary all-in-one device that allows you to grind product and fill up to 5 pre-rolled cones. Included with the device are twenty (20) Signature Pre-Rolled Cones, a box of matches and a signature JTube.