The Root of It All
Rewind Cannabis-Infused Essential Ointment
Product rating:
About this product
Our REWIND ointment is made with a 1:3 ratio of our proprietary THC and CBD cannabis extracts. This CBD heavy approach to a cannabis-infused topical ensures fast, localized relief that doesn’t interfere with your day. Additionally, the Ayurvedic herbs augment the cannabis extracts with natural agents that soothe and comfort muscles and joints for optimum restoration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!