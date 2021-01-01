About this product

We designed the D’ash Bowl because nothing available on the market could meet our expectations! Made of heat-resistant silicone, this solid ashtray is both non-flammable and unbreakable. The bowl features a spike for conveniently removing ash and resin! The contoured edges of the bowl comfortably support your pipe (or four) when it’s time for a rest! You can easily clean your D’ash Bowl without fear of breakage, by cleaning with hot water and soap, or by placing it into the dishwasher!



Heat Resistant up to 446 degrees F.

Center Spike Conveniently Clears Ash.

FDA Approved Premium Silicone Construction.

Unbreakable.

Dishwasher Safe For Easy Cleaning.