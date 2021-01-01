Loading…
The Source of All

Yocan Evolve D

About this product

The Yocan Evolve-D is a super convenient dry herb vaporizer. The Yocan Evolve-D uses pancake dual coils to heat your dry materials which provides the ultimate vaping experience. The Evolve-D is a perfect size vape that can easily be traveled with providing you with ultimate convenience.

Features:
Evolve-D atomizer
Evolve-D battery
Extra dual pancake coil
Cleaning brush
USB line
