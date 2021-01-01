The Source of All
Yocan Magneto
About this product
The Yocan Magneto is a game-changer concentrate vaporizer! This all-in-one device includes everything you need to take your product with you. The Magneto is equipped with a magnetic ceramic coil, dabber tool, and built-in silicone jar. Everything you need in a vape is packed into the Magneto. It's the perfect on-the-go concentrate vaporizer providing you with the ultimate convenience.
Features:
Magnetic Connection
Ceramic Coil
1100mAh Battery (long lasting)
Built in 2ml Silicone Jar
Micro USB Charging
What's Included:
Magneto Vape Battery
Instructional Card
USB Cable for Charging
Gift Box Package
