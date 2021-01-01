About this product

The Yocan Magneto is a game-changer concentrate vaporizer! This all-in-one device includes everything you need to take your product with you. The Magneto is equipped with a magnetic ceramic coil, dabber tool, and built-in silicone jar. Everything you need in a vape is packed into the Magneto. It's the perfect on-the-go concentrate vaporizer providing you with the ultimate convenience.



Features:

Magnetic Connection

Ceramic Coil

1100mAh Battery (long lasting)

Built in 2ml Silicone Jar

Micro USB Charging

What's Included:



Magneto Vape Battery

Instructional Card

USB Cable for Charging

Gift Box Package