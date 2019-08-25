Loading…
Logo for the brand The Sweet Life

The Sweet Life

Ice Cream Man

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Ice Cream Man effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
17% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
