Logo for the brand The Sweet Life

The Sweet Life

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
