About this product
Bubblegum Kush is a sweet indica mash-up of Bubblegum and Kush. Its sour, fruity aroma and taste come from the caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene in its terpene profile. Watch out… Bubblegum can be sticky! As in “make you stick to the couch” sticky. Enjoy!
About this strain
Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
266 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.