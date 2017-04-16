About this product
The Girl Scouts can’t keep this one in stock– Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular cookie blends. Cherry Pie and Cookies F2 had a baby and gave her their best alert-head and heavy-body qualities. Myrcene, limonene, and pinene come together with other terps to give it its sour cherry scent.
Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.
Cherry Cookies effects
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.