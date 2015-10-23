About this product
Critical Cure smells like a walk through an orchard– with both piney and fruity overtones that welcome your nose. The real Critical Cure is a CBD-heavy hybrid of Critical Kush and a Ruderalis parent that soothes both anxiety and pain. This terpene blend of myrcene, pinene, and linalool lives up to its name.
From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.