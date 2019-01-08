Tangie and Cherry Crush had the sweetest little fruity baby– but you can’t have it! It’s forbidden. Ok fine, I’ll let you smell it. I KNOW. It’s like a cherry lollipop tropical magical mango, right? But we can’t! I can only say this. Shhh! Forbidden Fruit is immensely relaxing and contains myrcene, linalool, and limonene. It wasn’t me who told you.