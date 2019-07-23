About this product
“Hallelujah!” The fruity notes in this strain are like an angel choir praising the arrival of its myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene terpenes. Orange and grape soda linger on the nose while your stress fizzes away. Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush are the divine creators of God’s Gift.
About this strain
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
903 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.