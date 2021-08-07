About this product
Looking for a heavy-hitting dose of relaxation? Our formulations featuring the Caryophyllene terpene, like Insane Punch, deliver the total body relaxation you’re craving after a grueling day. This Indica-dominant Hybrid perfectly blends the purple lineage of Purple Punch and Purple Train for a tangy, fruity profile that soothes the senses. Try infusing your late-night bud with this mellow terp and drift off into a blissful slumber.
Insane effects
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.