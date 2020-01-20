About this product
London Pound Cake is an Indica-dominant Hybrid that helps boost your mood and ease stress, depression, and anxiety. Limonene and Pinene are the prominent terps in this formulation, delivering a fruity, nutty, and citrusy flavor and aroma profile. Try infusing your morning brew with this uplifting blend and start your day with a cup of positivi-tea!
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.