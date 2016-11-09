About this product
OG Shark, doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo! Unlike that torturous kids’ song, you’ll never get sick of this guy. OG Shark will chew you up and spit you out with its heady effects. Real sharks live in the ocean, but OG Shark’s flavor is as earthy as it gets with its linalool-dominated terpene profile.
About this strain
OG Shark is a rare hybrid marijuana strain that is primarily found in Canada. OG Shark is beloved for its high potency, earthy aroma and therapeutic qualities. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose OG Shark to relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate.
OG Shark effects
104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
