About this product
Pink Kush is an indica-dominant sugar rush accented by vanilla and candy. Limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene round out its sweet terpene profile. Known to take on pink and purple hues, Pink Kush has a potent vanilla scent. ink Kush is a beautiful and floral smelling strain that was created out of its legendary parent strain, OG Kush.
About this strain
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
Pink Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
523 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.