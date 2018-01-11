About this product
Pink Panties is reminiscent of sipping herbal tea with lemon– in your underwear! Its sweet and citrusy aroma is followed by an herbaceous flavor that accents its sedating effects. Indica Pink Panties comes from Burmese and Florida Kush, and has high levels of pinene and myrcene.
About this strain
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.