Platinum OG is another one of OG Kush’s many fine progenies. Linalool, myrcene, bisabolol and humulene collaborate to bring Platinum its fine-metal flavor of peppery pine. Contains 0% THC and Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene, & Terpineol. The Terpene Store proprietary blend and also available for custom formulations.
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.