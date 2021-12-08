About this product
In the eye of the Slurricane, there is quiet. Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch swirl together to form a tropical storm of creamy, berry sweetness. In the center of it is the calm brought to you by the soothing terps of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool.
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.