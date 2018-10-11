About this product
As its name suggests, an acidic harvest flavor is quite pronounced in Sour Apple. This indica-dominant hybrid will leave your lips as puckered as your couch cushions– because you may be spending a lot of time there. Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99 wed beautifully here, spotlighting the limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terps.
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
