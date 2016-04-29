About this product
Sour Banangie, AKA the Banana Tangie Strain, is a Sativa-dominant blend of East Coast Sour Diesel, Tangie, and a mystery banancestor. Notes of diesel, citrus, and banana come together producing a mouth-watering flavor and aroma profile that delivers an uplifting, mood-boosting effect. Use this tropical terp to infuse your Caribbean-inspired cocktails. However you decide to use it, Sour Banangie is one terp you won’t want to split with (pun intended).
About this strain
Sour Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
28% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.