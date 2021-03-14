About this product
A Strawnana and Tropicanna Cookies cross, Strawpicanna tastes like a dessert plate piled high with strawberries n’ cream and citrusy cookies. This indica-dominant hybrid features caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene in its tasty terpene profile.
About this strain
Strawpicanna is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawpicanna - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strawpicanna effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.