About this product
Sunset Sherbet is as refreshing as its name suggests. Its orange and berry odor tones put you in a tropical mood. Imagine watching the sun go down over the ocean, as the hybrid indica sky fades from orange to pink. That’s “Sherbert,” as this strain is also known. Sunset Sherbet’s GSC roots give it a sweet, fruity profile rooted in the strong presence of humulene and limonene.
About this strain
Sunset Shortcake effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
32% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.