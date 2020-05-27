About this product
Gotta blame it on my juice, baby! Tangy Tangie is as fresh and sticky as a dripping tangerine. Take a whiff and let its zesty sweetness make your mouth water. This California Orange / Skunk sativa hybrid is fragrant with caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene terpenes.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
914 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.