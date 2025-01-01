We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
About this product
Height: 10"
Thickness: 4mm
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Features: Beaker Style, with a Honeycomb Honey Bee Design
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
Glass Flower Bowl: 14mm
Glass Downstem: 4"
Free Shipping over $29.
Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
read more
10” Honeycomb Beaker Bong
by
The Weed Box
Bongs & Waterpipes
THC -
CBD -
order on brand's website
About this brand
The Weed Box
Shop products
THCa Flower | Wax | Disposable Vapes | Bongs | Dab Rigs
read more
