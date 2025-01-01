This 4.2” Glass Hand Pipe is the perfect pocket-sized companion for your smoking sessions. Compact yet sturdy, it delivers smooth hits with style and ease. Easy to clean and quick to use, this charming pipe adds a little fun to your routine while keeping things simple. Ready, set, puff!
Length: 4.2" Material: Borosilicate Glass Color: Pick Your Color Thickness: 4mm
Prices starting at $1.99. Free Shipping over $29. Save 10% with code LEAFLY at checkout.
